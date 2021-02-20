Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has signed for Lithuanian A Lyga champions, Zalgiris.

Onazi has been a free agent since January 5, when he left Danish Super Liga club SonderjyskE by mutual agreement. He featured in just two league matches in six months.

Before the completion of the deal, Onazi has been on a personal training programme which he regularly shared on social media.

His arrival in Lithuania is expected to boost Zalgiris, who won their eighth top-flight title last November.

Onazi could make his debut when the Green-Whites battle cup winners Panevezys for the Super Cup on February 27.

Back in 2018, the Super Eagles midfielder’s career took a blow when he ruptured his Achilles tendon while in action for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The injury ruled him out of action for more than a year and his contract was terminated by the club. The setback also made him miss the 2019 Afcon in Egypt where Nigeria finished third.