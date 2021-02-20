Cubana Chief Priest joins APC

Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has officially become a card-carrying member of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The controversial celebrity barman yesterday took to his Instagram page to announce his membership.

In the video of him which he posted on the gram, the Imo-born socialite could be seen signing some documents which makes his membership of the party official.

According to him, it is time to do politics with the elderly people in power while encouraging youths not to only go about protesting but to get involved directly in politics.

He wrote: “APC🧹 With My Full Chest, Naija🇳🇬 Youths Make We No Depend On Protest, It’s Time To Do This Politics With These Old Men, We Have The Energy, We Have The Clout, We Have The Brain, We Have The Fame And Above All We Have God On Our Side. Register Now, It’s Time To Change The Changer, Let’s Fight Them From The Inside #CelebrityBarMan💫”

