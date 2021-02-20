By Abankula

COVID-19 infection rate in Nigeria appears slowing down as another major slump in confirmed cases was reported on Friday.

The NCDC reported early Saturday 662 cases and 10 deaths.

“Till date”, the NCDC stated, “150,908 cases have been confirmed, 127, 500 cases have been discharged and 1,813 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”.

Since the peak of 1,572 cases reported on 16 February, 1,005 and 1,143 on 12 and 13 February and 1,056 and 1,131 on 9 and 10 February, the daily cases have gone below 1,000 daily.

Cases reported on February 17 were 869 and on 18 February 877.

On 7 February cases tanked at 506. A week after they also fell to 574.

No where is this trend noticeable, than in the two leading hotspots of Lagos and Abuja, where fewer and fewer cases are being recorded daily.

On Friday, Lagos posted 167 cases, a big fall from the 273 reported on Thursday.

From 7 February till date, the highest number of daily cases that Lagos posted was 319 on 13 February.

For Abuja, the highest daily figure from 7 February was 194 recorded on the 10th.

On Thursday, it recorded 15 cases, but leapt to 116 on Friday.

The figures are far from alarming, judging with their population and previous records.

Here is a breakdown of the cases for Friday 19 February:

agos-167

FCT-116

Ogun-45

Kano-44

Akwa Ibom-35

Edo-34

Rivers-27

Kaduna-23

Osun-23

Kwara-22

Taraba-22

Oyo-20

Ondo-19

Plateau-14

Abia-11

Imo-11

Nasarawa-7

Niger-6

Bayelsa-5

Delta-5

Enugu-3

Ekiti-2

Jigawa-1