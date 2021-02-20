By Abankula

Naomi Osaka thrashed American Jennifer Brady in two straight sets on Saturday to win her second Australian Open title and the fourth Grand Slam of her career.

Osaka, the Japanese No. 1, cruised past the American 6-4 6-3, in just 77 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

The third seed became the first woman since Monica Seles to win her first four major finals.

She also drew level with the likes of Kim Clijsters in terms of Slams won.

Only the Williams sisters boast more major titles.