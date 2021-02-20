By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

No fewer than 653 civil servants in Edo have enrolled for the state government’s Health Insurance Scheme, in five days.

The Director-General of Edo State Health Insurance Commission, Dr. Rock Amegor, disclosed this on Friday while addressing journalists in Benin.

He said the scheme will guarantee access to affordable and quality healthcare services for beneficiaries.

“The exercise, which is expected to cover all Edo residents, commenced with the enrolment of civil and public servants in ministries, departments and agencies of the state government.

“The health insurance scheme is an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration designed to provide fully operational health insurance coverage for all Edo residents,” Amegor noted.

He added that prior to the commencement of the scheme, the state health insurance commission embarked on accreditation of medical facilities and service providers that meet required standards to ensure that enrollees get quality medical care.

The Director-General assured that the scheme will provide a solution to the difficulty in accessing quality and affordable medical services, reduce out-of-pocket spending and mortality rate in the state.

He urged residents to take advantage of the scheme to access quality and affordable health insurance cover.

According to him, “The EDOHIS is for every Edo resident, including the vulnerable, low-income earners, traders and artisans, among others.”