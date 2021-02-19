A former Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Hosea Agboola, on Thursday, said former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, is a failed politician.

Agboola, who is a political ally of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, stated this while welcoming some loyalists of a former governor of Oyo State and leader of the Zenith Labour Party, Rashidi Ladoja, at the Government House, Ibadan.

Agboola, who reacted to a video where Fayose called Makinde a ‘baby governor’, said it was uncharitable for the ex-governor to make such comment.

Agboola said, “Such a statement from Fayose to a serving governor and leader of the PDP in the South-West is most uncharitable and in bad taste.

“Governor Makinde before venturing into the public service had made tremendous success as a businessman. He rose from there to win a landslide victory as the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election.

“And the 2019 electoral victory came at a time both the state and Federal Government were being controlled by the ‘almighty’ All Progressives Congress, yet Makinde triumphed and won to prove the bookmakers wrong.

“Today, Oyo State is witnessing all-round development in education, health, infrastructure, economy and lots more. Makinde was able to resolve the crisis in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and also ensured it is now the sole property of Oyo State.

“The man with such a Midas touch, whose future promises greater value to humanity, is to Fayose a baby governor? He must have woken up from the wrong side of the bed to utter such a statement.

“But for posterity sake, Fayose deserves no reply, especially if one recalls how he has failed as a politician in his home state

“Here is Fayose, who had only won elections when the PDP ruled at the centre. His ambition to become a senator in 2011 under the Labour Party was futile, which shows he wins only when the PDP holds sway. Makinde won when opposition was and still at the centre.”

Agboola, who was recently Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ekiti PDP, spoke further, “So, of what political value and relevance is Fayose, who failed woefully to install a successor when he was leaving as an incumbent governor of Ekiti. Ekiti PDP under him became a shadow of itself as he could not produce a single house of assembly member in that state.”