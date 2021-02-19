The Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area in Lagos State on Friday said that it was committed to delivering the ‘Greater Agboyi-Ketu Project’, in spite of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

The Chairman of the Council, Mr Dele Oshinowo, who made this known in a statement in Lagos, said the project was an initiative to make life more productive and prosperous for the residents.

“Our administration is passionate and committed to Greater Agboyi-Ketu Project and we have been thinking outside the box to see how residents can have a better taste of dividends of democracy in 2021 in spite of COVID-19.

“So, as working for developments is a joint task, we want every stakeholder and resident to join hands with us in our determination to build lives and our community.

“Our quest to do more for the development of our beloved council in 2021 is unbending, we know we will get there with support and involvement of all,” Oshinowo said.

He said that the council had on Tuesday and Wednesday held its 2021 Budget Retreat tagged Budget of Consolidation, aimed at bringing more happiness to the people in terms of infrastructure and empowerment.

The chairman said that the essence of the retreat was to discuss strategic inputs that would aid the realisation and implementation of programmes that would make life more abundant for the people.

He said that his administration was committed to bequeathing to people a secure and prosperous council where everyone would be happy and fulfilled.

The council boss said that the administration was looking for every opportunity on how to raise its revenue to implement policies and programmes without bringing any pains to the people.

He said that the ugly impact of Coronavirus would not deter the council from continuing its strides in infrastructure development and empowerment of the poor and the needy.

Oshinowo said that nothing would make his administration renege on the contract made with the people.