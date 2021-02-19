By Nicholas Obisike

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has assured the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 13 of the state government’s support for effective performance.

Ugwuanyi gave the assurance while receiving the new AIG, Mohammed Hafiz and his entourage at the Enugu State Government House in Enugu on Friday.

He said that his administration remained committed to security issues and would give the Zone 13 police boss the needed support to succeed in office.

According to him, it is the utmost desire of his administration to maintain the state’s rating in the nation’s security chart.

The governor noted that Enugu State had been one of the most peaceful and the safest state in the country.

Earlier in his speech, the new AIG expressed gratitude to the governor and his Anambra counterpart, Chief Willie Obiano, for their commitment and support.

According to him, the zone, which is based in Dunukofia, Anambra, is the most blessed because of the style of administration in the two states.

Hafiz explained that Zone 13 was newly-established in July 2020 to take charge of the administrative and operational control of the commands of the Nigeria Police Force in the two states.

The police boss said he was appointed the second AIG in charge of the zone following the recent elevation of the pioneer AIG, Danmallam Mohammed to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

Hafiz assured the governor that the zone would continue to work in synergy with the governments of the two states.

He said this would ensure an effective operation of community policing that would in turn lead to minimal crimes in the area.

NAN