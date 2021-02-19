The management of Soloti Gaming Limited, a new investor in Nigeria’s fast-growing gaming industry has announced its entry into the gaming sector.

Soloti Gaming Limited recently obtained its operation licenses from the National Lottery Board and The Lagos State Lottery Board and is poised to revolutionise the sports betting industry in Nigeria.

The Chairman of Soloti, Mr. Adebayo Tade expressed optimism at the consistent growth trend in the gaming industry in Africa and Nigeria.

According to Mr. Tade, “We have over the last two years been conducting extensive research on the gaming industry in Africa, notably West Africa, and we believe it is time to revolutionise and reposition the gaming industry in Nigeria, offering innovative and more strategic outcomes beneficial to the over 70 million Punters in the Nigeria Gaming industry”.

Speaking on the entry of Soloti Gaming Limited’s foremost product FRAPAPA, Mr. Derrick Bell, Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are thrilled to announce the entry of FRAPAPA; a unique product under Soloti Gaming Limited into Nigeria’s fast-rising gaming industry. Our entry into Nigeria supports our strategic business decision and global growth strategy aimed at adding value to the gaming industry through innovative offerings, human capital engagement and the value chain of wealth creation.”

Mr Bell, a Technology & Business expert has over the last ten years working as an ICT business consultant in the United Kingdom further stated that “Over the next few weeks, FRAPAPA will be unveiled for engagement and patronage with unique propositions that are of global standards”.

The FRAPAPA brand value proposition will create passion, wealth, and more wins for Punters. The new platform will address the challenges observed during consultations with Punters. FRAPAPA is expected to provide faster pay-outs, great odds, a user-friendly platform, and most significantly an attractive welcome bonus.

While commenting on the entry of FRAPAPA to the Nigerian market, Mr. Layi Olayinka, the Chief Operating Officer said, “I am super excited to be part of the highly innovative team of experts coming to the Nigerian gaming industry. Our vision is clear; we want to create a gaming framework that provides a superior betting platform with impactful, life- changing offerings and more.”

He further stated “Our team boasts of more than 40 years of combined experience in the UK Gaming and Technology sector, and we aim to use our vast array of experience to deliver a platform that offers a premium gaming experience while ensuring swift pay- outs, withdrawals, SMS notifications for winnings, odds boost and a data-friendly apps/website for a thrilling user experience. Collectively, our knowledge will be used to forge a highly effective and intuitive network for our business, providing abundant resources and organizational tenacity that will result in the successful delivery of the ideal betting experience that Nigerian punters deserve and envision.”

Soloti Gaming Limited is committed to upholding its brand promise as both an enabler and business entity providing an opportunity to empower more Nigerians to become financially independent both as Punters and Agents.

In fulfillment of its key goal in contributing positively towards youth employment and empowerment in Nigeria, Soloti Gaming Limited has indicated that they would be creating job opportunities both directly & indirectly for thousands of Nigerians over the next 3 years.