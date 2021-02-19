Gumi Meets Bandits In Tagina Forest

The popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on Thursday met with Kidnappers of Students, Staff of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

According to TVC News, The meeting took place at Tagina forest in Niger State.

The bandits were led by their leader, Dogo Gide and Gumi appealed to them to give peace a chance.

See photos from the meeting below:

