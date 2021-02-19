The popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on Thursday met with Kidnappers of Students, Staff of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.
According to TVC News, The meeting took place at Tagina forest in Niger State.
The bandits were led by their leader, Dogo Gide and Gumi appealed to them to give peace a chance.
See photos from the meeting below:
Blame the South, West and East for what is happening. We are waiting to much for God to fight for us. God will never come down to fight for us. We are to start the fight and God will be with us. The time is now.