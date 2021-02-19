By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday inaugurated the Old Otta Road, three other roads and a flyover.

The projects are in the boundary between Lagos and Ogun States.

The projects were started by the administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and completed by Sanwo-Olu.

The newly constructed road network, totaling 6.26 kilometres, includes Old Otta Road, Adekoya Road, Makinde Road and Suberu Oje Road.

The Governor also commissioned a 120-metre long bridge linking the boundary communities to Otta in Ogun State. Each project is a dual carriageway with reinforced concrete drains and walkways.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu formally opened the remodelled Abesan Youth Centre constructed in Mosan-Okunola LCDA by Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

All activities literally halted in Alimosho for the inauguration of the projects, with army of Agbado Oke-Odo residents trooping out to receive the Governor and members of the State’s cabinet.

Sanwo-Olu said the road projects were conceived with the goal to provide alternative routes to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and ease vehicular flow in and out of the two States. The Governor said the new infrastructure would complement the network of 21 roads and two bridges already delivered in the first phase of the projects by the last administration.

The new roads, he said, were also designed to abate perennial flooding in the area. Sanwo-Olu said the roads would enhance traffic connectivity and shorten distance, thereby reducing man-hour loss in traffic and stress of commuting along the Old Abeokuta Expressway.

He said: “Today, we are formally commissioning the Phase II of the Lagos-Ogun Boundary Road project to further demonstrate our unflinching commitment to completing all outstanding projects inherited and to bring soccour to our people. These roads are of strategic importance to our citizens who live in boundary communities.

“More importantly, the completion of these projects shows the premium our administration places on bridging the infrastructure deficit as a strategy to creating the enabling environment for economic prosperity and improvement of the living condition of our citizens. This is in line with our vision to improve connectivity within Alimosho and neighbouring Ogun communities, thereby reducing travel time and loss of man-hour as well as boosting trade, commerce and investment opportunities in the axis.”

The Governor said the newly reconstructed roads, which are parallel to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, would offer stress-free alternatives for motorists connecting Ota from Abule Egba-Ekoro highways through Agbado Oke-Odo axis.

He said the road projects would have direct impact on the economies of the two States, while also improving socio-economic wellbeing of the people by boosting free movement of goods in and out of Lagos and neighbouring Ogun communities.