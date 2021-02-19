By Abankula

Prince Markie Dee, a member of the famous ’80s hip hop group The Fat Boys, has died. He was 52 years old.

His sudden death on Thursday was announced by SiriusXM’s Rock The Bells channel on Twitter..

Rest in peace, Prince Markie Dee. SiriusXM is honoring the memory of the pioneering Fat Boys member and dedicated host on LL COOL J’s @RockTheBells Radio. https://t.co/zaQXKxnvjq pic.twitter.com/hqsk0vcF40 — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) February 19, 2021

Prince Markie Dee, full name Mark Anthony Morales, served as a dedicated host on LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio.

The report did not mention a cause of death.

The rapper helped start The Fat Boys, a pioneering rap group, back in the 1980s in Brooklyn, New York.

Even after The Fat Boys broke up, Prince continued writing and producing for other artists such as Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, Drake, Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Destiny’s Child and Frank Ocean.

Morales also had a successful solo career, including the No. 1 single “Typical Reasons (Swing My Way).”

He co-founded the Soul Conventions production company, which produced songs for Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Craig Mack, and Marc Anthony.

Morales also served as the vice president of Uncle Louie Music Group.