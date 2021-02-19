President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State
By Taiwo Okanlawon
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received in audience Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State during at the State House Abuja.
There was no statement from the Presidency’s media team to explain the purpose of the meeting.
However, Governor Abiodun said he was in the State House to present the Report on Farmer-Herder Crisis in Ogun State to the president.
President Buhari has on several meetings with Governors, other government officials and monarchs from southwest in the State House, in order to curb criminality and insecurity in the country especially Fulani herdsmen crisis in the southwest.
The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, was also in attendance.
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES OGUN GOV ABIODUN 4. President Muhammadu Buhari the Governor receives Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 19 2021
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES OGUN GOV ABIODUN 5. President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked. by the Governor of Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun and Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari during an audience at the State House Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. FEB 19 2021
He is just hosting only Governors that are having problems with his fulani killers.