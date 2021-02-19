The suspension placed on seven House of Representatives members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been lifted.

The ban was lifted on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement released on Thursday said that the suspension placed on Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwani, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Abdul-majid was lifted by the National Working Committee (NWC) based on the recommendations of the various committees set on issues relating to the suspension.

The party also urged the lawmakers to be loyal and obey its directives in line with its constitution and the vision of its founding fathers.

PDP also stressed that it will continue to recognize the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives as led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

The Harmonization Committee led by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was also directed to meet the party members in the House of Representatives with a view of ensuring harmonious relationships among them.