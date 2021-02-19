By Francis Onyeukwu

Mr Monday Bala Kuryas has assumed duty as the 29th Commissioner of Police (CP) in Anambra state.

Kuryas, who replaced Mr John Abang recently elevated to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, hails from Kurya Dadu in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement issued in Awka in Friday by the command’s public relations officer, CSO Mohammed Haruna, said that the new CP holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science obtained from the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, in 1986.

Kuryas joined the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP in 1990 and had since then occupied various positions in the Nigeria Police Force which include:

Divisional Crime Officer Serti Baruwa, Taraba (1993); DPO Ardo Kola and Yoro, Taraba (1997-1998).

Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Akim, Airport and Ikom in Cross River (2003-2006); DPO Bori and CPS Port Harcourt in Rivers (2006-2009).

He served as Area Commander in Lafia, Nasarawa State, between 2012 and 2015 and in Nsukka, Enugu State, from 2015 to 2017.

He equally served as Deputy Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Osun and Ondo States before his elevation to CP.

The statement added that Kuryas had attended several professional courses, seminars and workshops on combat operations, intermediate command course and tactical leadership among others.

NAN