By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A man, Aleruchi Awuzuruike was allegedly hacked to death by Chibueze Ojiriome over the killing of a goat owned by the deceased.

The tragic incident happened at Ubima community, Ikwerre Local Government area of Rivers State on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

An eyewitness who is also a native of the community who identified himself as Gift Chimele disclosed that the deceased went to the house of Ojiriome and reportedly accused him of stealing and killing his goat.

The native revealed that an argument ensued leading to an altercation and that the suspect took a machete and allegedly cut Awuzuruike severally which led to his death.

It was gathered that the suspect was apprehended by OSPAC, a local Vigilante group in the community and handed over to the Police Division in Ubima.

Meanwhile a human rights Activist in Rivers State, Amadi Paul Onuoha, who is a native of the Ubima condemned the killing and called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

The Police spokesperson ,SP Nnamdi Omoni in an interview with Journalists confirmed the killing in Ubima.

SP Nnamdi Omoni said “l can confirm the unfortunate incident of Ubima where one Chibueze Ojirome 23 years old without justification gave several machete cuts on one Samuel Awuzuruike, which caused his death. Recall that some days ago the same suspect killed a female goat belonging to the deceased.

“This attracted the villagers who resorted to self-help by burning the suspect’s home before the Police arrived.”

Meanwhile the suspect has been arrested and the corpse of Awuzuruike deposited in the mortuary, while investigation is ongoing.