An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man, Lekan Amusa, to six months in the correctional centre for breaking into a house with the intention to steal.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi, sentenced the convict with an option of N50,000 fine.

Adeyemi said that the Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, had proven beyond reasonable doubts that Amusa was guilty of the offences preferred against him.

Amusa, whose address was not provided, pleaded not to a two-count charge of burglary and theft.

Earlier, Adaraloye told the court that the convict committed the offences on Jan. 20 at about 1.05 a.m. at No. 22, Obebe Street, Success Land Estate, Ijoko area, Ota.

He said that the convicts broke into the house of the complainant, Adekoya Adebayo, with the intention to steal.

The prosecutor said that the Amusa was caught in the act of committing the crime by the vigilante group and handed him over to the Police.

The prosecutor said that offences contravened sections 412 and 509 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.