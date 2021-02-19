Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North) has condoled with Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, over the death of his elder brother, Malam Salihu Abdullahi.

Akwashiki, Senate Committee Chairman on Employment, Labour and Productivity, while condoling with the speaker on Friday in Karshi, Abuja Municipal Area Council, urged him to take solace in God.

“I am here to condole with you over the death of your elder brother, as God gives life and takes at will.

“I sincerely sympathise with you and the entire family over the demise of your brother and urge you to take heart and see his death as an act of God.

“I urge you and the entire family to bear the irreplaceable loss even as l pray God to grant the deceased eternal rest,” he said.

Responding, the speaker appreciated the lawmaker for the visit and prayed to God to grant him journey mercy.

Late Abdullahi died on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the age of 68 at the Gwagwalada Teaching Hospital, FCT-Abuja, after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was a retired Secretary, FCT Agency for Science and Technology.