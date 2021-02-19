The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Thursday, 18th February, 2021, played host to the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force Eminent Persons Forum, Lagos State at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The police boss, who adopts the community policing strategies to achieve effective policing of the state, has concluded plans to incorporate every stakeholder into the security system of Lagos State, including the Nigeria Police Eminent Persons Forum.

The Nigeria Police Force Eminent Persons Forum was launched across the country in 2016 to assist the police in achieving its statutory goals.

The Commissioner of Police admonished them to key into the various policing agendas of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, and embrace policing as a civic responsibility from all angles.

He further charged the Forum to assist the police in the areas of information sharing, robust intelligence gathering training and retraining and every legitimate move that can boost modern policing system in Lagos State.

In the same vein, the Commissioner of Police encouraged them to support the police on the due enforcement of laws and COVID-19 protocols in the state. He reminded them that the COVID-19 pandemic is a global reality and we must put all hands on deck to halt its spread in Lagos State.

CP Hakeem Odumosu affirmed the readiness of the command to go after all traffic offenders who are fond of violating the Lagos State Traffic Regulations.

The Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Olalekan Koleoso, appreciated and commended the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, for his commitment to duty and ability to Police Lagos State as expected; noting that the Forum will not be left out in the ongoing repositioning of the police and having effective policing of the state and Nigeria at large.

The Chairman also assured the Command of the forum’s zeal and readiness to support the police on the due enforcement of all laws, including COVID-19 protocols, to halt the spread of the pandemic in the state.