Justin and Hailey Bieber have sold one of their Beverly Hills homes at a loss.

The Biebers bought the five-bed, 7-bath 6,132 square foot mansion for $8.5million in 2019, TMZ reported.

But on Thursday, the couple let it go for $7,955,000.

Bieber had hinted few months after he bought the property that he wanted to sell it via a message on Instagram, saying “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER.”

Someone finally did on Thursday.

The property has a wine cellar, home theater and bar inside and a pool, cabana, and fire pit outside.

The Biebers’ other property in Beverly Hills is an 11,000-sq. ft. palace with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms … sitting on an estate high up in the hills.

It was bought for nearly $26 million last August.