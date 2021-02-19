Justin and Hailey Bieber have sold one of their Beverly Hills homes at a loss.
The Biebers bought the five-bed, 7-bath 6,132 square foot mansion for $8.5million in 2019, TMZ reported.
But on Thursday, the couple let it go for $7,955,000.
Bieber had hinted few months after he bought the property that he wanted to sell it via a message on Instagram, saying “I’ll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER.”
Someone finally did on Thursday.
The property has a wine cellar, home theater and bar inside and a pool, cabana, and fire pit outside.
The Biebers’ other property in Beverly Hills is an 11,000-sq. ft. palace with 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms … sitting on an estate high up in the hills.
It was bought for nearly $26 million last August.
