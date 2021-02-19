By Taiwo Okanlawon

Mavin Records talented RnB singer and songwriter Johnny Drille has released a single titled ‘Bad Dancer’, a track from his debut album.

The song, which was released on Friday, follows after he announced the completion of the album which took him five years to work on.

The singer described the new song as the most beautiful song of the year.

Drille wrote: “The most beautiful love song you will hear this year. BadDancer is here! This one makes me feel loved and I’m happy to share this piece of me with you. Share with someone you love or admire.”

Johnny Drille had started music in church and was a contestant on the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa in 2013.

On his decision to delay his release of a studio album at the time, the 30-year-old added: “What I have heard lately is that Nigerians don’t appreciate albums as much as they used to before. I don’t know why that is.

“I think because of the rise on the internet we don’t listen to albums anymore. But, if we get on iTunes, Nigerians appreciate that more. I can assure you that there would a project this year, maybe a collection of songs or an EP.”

Stream ‘Bad Dancer’ By Johnny Drille