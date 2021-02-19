By Perpetua Onuegbu

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has commended the Federal Government for the development of road infrastructure in the state and other states across the country.

Ikpeazu made the commendation at the handing over ceremony of a 2.1 km internal roads constructed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing at the Nigerian Institute for Nigerian Languages, Aba, Abia.

Mrs Boade Akinola, Director of Press and Relations, FMWH, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The governor, who was represented at the event by his Deputy, Mr Ude Chukwudi, expressed pleasure over the inauguration.

“We are indeed happy and excited that the project has been successfully completed and is being commissioned and handed over today to the glory of God and for the benefit of the Institute and the general public on the other hand.

“We cannot but sincerely commend and appreciate the Federal Government of Nigeria for its commitment and dedication to addressing the huge infrastructure gap in the road networks sector across the country.

“We are witnessing the uncommon will and wisdom of the Federal Government to facilitate the resolution of internal road inadequacy with a view to enhancing road network aesthetics of the Institute.”

The governor pleaded with the Federal Government to also fix some federal roads in Abia.

Ikpeazu said the roads included the Opobo-Azumini road, Aba-Port Harcourt Express Way around Ariara and the Umuahia- Ikot Ekpene Highway.

According to him, these roads are critical to the economic development of Abia and the general public.

He also expressed his government’s willingness to partner and complement the Federal Government and its agencies’ efforts in the overall interest of Abia citizens in particular and Nigerians in general.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, was represented by the Abia Controller of Works, Mr Bede Obioha.

Fashola, while commissioning the 2.1km road, said it was true that a lot needed to be done in many sectors of the nation’s national life including education.

He said the Buhari government had stepped up to lead the process of getting the work done.

“As of today, 29 numbers of road intervention projects have been completed with 17 numbers already handed over in 2020.

“Today we handover this one at the National Institute for Nigerian Languages Aba in Abia as a critical intervention to support education.”

The minister disclosed that during the construction work, a total number of 40 people were employed thereby contributing to the job creation initiatives of the government.

In his remarks, the Executive Director of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages Prof. Obiajulu Elumejulu was full of praise for the government.

“The unprecedented intervention has raised the profile of our institute and confirmed to the naysayers that we are a Federal Government-owned tertiary institution.

“This brand new road network is now complementing our brand new NCE programmes and both the old and new students, as well as staff now, feel that they belong, that they too have Abraham as their father.

Emejulu noted that the intervention of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on the institute’s internal roads network was like manna from heaven.

The executive director of the institute also requested for the extension of the internal roads by 400 metres with drainage to stem erosion and connect other critical portions of the vast land in developing the campus.

To show their appreciation to the Minister of Works and Housing, the host communities of the Institute honoured him with a Chieftaincy Title of Ekwueme 1 of Akumaimo Ancient kingdom, which means,” You live by your words.”

The Chieftaincy installation ceremony was performed by His Royal Highness, Eze Wilson Onwunali on the minister through his representative, Obioha.

NAN