By Kazeem Ugbodaga

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has recounted how late first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande rejected calls to contest for the president in Nigeria.

Tinubu revealed this on Friday during the eight-day Fidau prayer for Jakande in Ilupeju area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

He said Lagos State was luck to have a man like Jakande and that those in government had been extremely lucky to draw from his fountain of knowledge.

”To all of us in Lagos, we have been extremely lucky to have him, extremely lucky to draw from the fountain of his knowledge, Nigeria equally is lucky but when the crisis of military and many other arose, we met him, we said, we want Jakande but he said, he was no longer interested in becoming the president in the midst of chaos.

”We told him, we wanted him to come and lead, he said no, the field is left for us, he has left an open field, there is no way, one can say, we will beat his record, he is already immortal, it is only from our own character, our vision that will drive our mission.

”Nigeria is currently facing crisis, crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security but God almighty, that made this country as one of the largest and most resourceful country, will protect us, I appeal, in his memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now, to ethnic, tribal and religion crisis.

“Only God Almighty Allah will judge your faith, only him that is perfect, only Allah will we pray to, to direct us on the right part that is left for you, left for us, left for me, left for you ulamas too, ulamas you are very, very critical in present situation, your prayers, commitment, fasting, all the sermons should gear towards peace and stability.

“I heard when I came in, if there is crisis, where do we go? We will submerged entire West Africa, there will be no enough space to accommodate us, those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religion conflict, we never want it for Nigeria, we pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith put peace and bring peace unto this land,” Tinubu prayed.

Tinubu added that it was Jakande who persuaded him to join politics, telling him to vie for the senate then, saying the rest is history.