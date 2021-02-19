Gombe State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Billiri local government areaBilliri local government area.

The curfew was imposed due to the continued blockade of Yola/Gombe highway which has stalled movement in Billiri Local Government Area of the state, over the paramount ruler stool, Mai Tangale.

Women in their hundreds had mounted checks at various points due to what they considered deliberate delay tactics of the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration to announce his preferred choice to the Mai Tangale stool, different from the candidate with the highest vote.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the state government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the curfew would start from 6 pm Friday 19th of February 2021.

The statement reads: “Following the current eruption of violence in Billiri Town, which has degenerated into a security threat to both lives and property, Gombe State Government has imposed 24 hours curfew within Billiri Local Government Area with effect from 6:00 pm today, February 19, 2021.

“The government affirmed the need for peaceful co-existence among the citizenry and commitment to the protection of lives and properties. Consequently, the government has suspended all forms of gatherings in Billiri Local Government.

“All security agencies are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive. All citizens are expected to comply with the directive except those personnel providing essential services”