Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed on Friday said his use of AK-47 is a figure of speech for protection, which paints the despondency and desperation of Fulani herdsmen.

Mohammed had recently defended Fulani herdsmen for carrying AK-47, saying they needed to use the weapon to protect themselves.

Speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Friday, Mohammed refused to withdraw his statement, but played round it by calling what he said figure of speech.

According to him,“It is a figure of speech to show you the despondence, the desperation and frustration and the agony that this particular person is exposed to by his own people, by his own tribe and by other tribes who have all seen him as a criminal and therefore, he has the inalienable right to protect himself.”

Mohammed explained that the Fulani man is so exposed, dehumanised and demonised and that he is being seen as a bandit anywhere he went and is being pursued.

“Not only in the southwest or the southeast, even in the north because he is in the cattle route, his commonwealth which I call his cows, are being taken and rustled and of course, sometimes, they are fined beyond your imagination.

“If one cow strays into the farm because the cattle route has been taken away illegally without the authority giving permission, he will be fined seriously, mercilessly,” he said.

Mohammed said as the Fulani herdsman was being exposed, he had no option but to protect himself.

He added: “We have so many vigilante groups in Nigeria even at the level of government, sub-regional groups, sub nationals are establishing vigilante groups to make sure that their communities are protected.

“Why wouldn’t the Fulani man protect himself? And if he carries a gun in order to protect himself, it may not be a legal carriage, it may be legal. He may also register and carry it to protect himself.”