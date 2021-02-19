The former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, and his beautiful wife, Roli, are today, Feb 19, 2021, celebrating 33 years of love and togetherness as a couple.

Uduaghan was the governor of Delta State from 2007 to 2015.

Their daughter, Orode took to social media to celebrate her parents while sharing a loved up photo of them.

In a post she shared on her Instagram story, she wrote “Year 33. Shout out to Urowoli and Eweta for holding it down! Love you guys.”

See her post below.

The couple had on the 20th of February 2013 renewed their marriage vows after 25 years of marriage in Warri, Delta state.