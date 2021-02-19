Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on Friday urged the Federal Government to give ‘blanket amnesty’ to bandits who are willing to come out of the trade in a bit to solve security challenges in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Minna, Niger State after meeting with abductors of students of Government Science College, Kagara, Gumi stated that the bandits complained that they were being killed and maimed unjustly by the Federal Government.

He said the outcome with the bandits was very positive, but noted that there were warring factions and that each factions were saying they have their own complaints and grievances which were very simple.

“There is hope that we can resolve this. I appeal to government and recommend that government should do to them exactly what they did to the Niger Delta militant and give them a blanket amnesty. Then if anybody will continue we will deal with him,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gumi met with kidnappers of students, staff of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

The meeting took place at Tagina forest in Niger State.

The bandits were led by their leader, Dogo Gide and Gumi appealed to them to give peace a chance.

After the meeting, Gumi assured that Niger abductees will be released soon.