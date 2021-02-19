By Abankula

In updated data published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday, deaths from COVID-19 related causes have now reached 1,803.

Lagos with 53,988 cases leads with 381 deaths with four new ones recorded on Thursday.

Edo with 4,408 cases has recorded 154 deaths.

One new fatality was announced yesterday.

The Federal Capital Territory of Abuja has the third highest death toll of 138.

Abuja is second to Lagos with logged COVID-19 cases of 18,814.

After the three grim leaders, come Oyo 105, Kano 98 and Rivers 90.

“On the 18th of February, 877 new confirmed cases and 16 deaths were recorded in Nigeria”, the NCDC said in its latest post.

“Till date, 150246 cases have been confirmed, 126417 cases have been discharged and 1803 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”.

Here is comprehensive data of cases and deaths in the 36 states and FCT: