By Abankula

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reached two double milestones on Thursday, with the death toll crossing 1,800 and confirmed cases now above 150,000.

This followed the announcement of 877 new cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control about 1.30 a.m. today.

The figure was a slight change from the 869 recorded on Wednesday.

Lagos logged 273 of the new cases, the highest number reported by 25 states and the Federal Capital of Abuja.

The total number of cases since last year February now stands at 150, 246, the 5th highest in Africa.

According to the agency, while 695 people were discharged, 16 new deaths were also recorded.

The death toll has now reached 1,803, while the discharged are now 126,417.

It said of the latest recoveries: “Our discharges today include 275 community recoveries in Lagos State and 91 community recoveries in Kwara State managed in line with guidelines”.

Here is a breakdown of the cases on Thursday:

Lagos-273

Kaduna-87

Rivers-58

Akwa Ibom-47

Ebonyi-47

Edo-46

Ogun-46

Abia-34

Imo-34

Kano-34

Oyo-26

Osun-22

Gombe-20

Ekiti-19

Cross River-15

FCT-15

Plateau-11

Enugu-9

Kebbi-8

Borno-7

Niger-6

Bayelsa-5

Nasarawa-4

Kwara-2

Katsina-1

Sokoto-1



Source: Worldometers