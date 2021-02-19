The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Friday says it distributed N20 million facemasks in six states in the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Mr Christian Onorughe, the Welfare and Self Reliance Manager of the church for Cross River and Akwa Ibom disclosed this in Calabar at a media roundtable organised by the church.

“It’s worth over N20 million facemasks the Church distributed. I got 4000 cartoons for the two states, Cross River and Akwa Ibom and we also have managers in Lagos, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Benin,” he said.

According to him, it was part of the church’s humanitarian coronavirus services, which is one of its fundamental objectives.

He said that the church had the culture of rendering humanitarian services to its host communities and humanity in general.

Also speaking, Mr Ephraim Ebong, the Calabar Stake President urged Nigerians to show love and kindness to one another, adding that this was the only way to curb insecurity and kidnapping in the country.

Ebong, who was represented by Mr Raymond Egbo, one of the leaders of the church said the church was daily praying for peace and security to reign in Nigeria.

“We pray for peace in our country so we can live peacefully among ourselves,” he said.

Egbo said that the church had several programmes aimed at bringing together youth and adults from different tribes to teach them the culture of how to live and love one another.

“If you love your neighbour, you cannot think of kidnapping him or her. Wherever you come from; whether Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba; we are one created by God.

“If you open your flesh, it is the same blood that comes out. There is no difference, so we should stop discriminating against one another,” he said.

He urged Nigerian leaders to learn to show love and kindness to the people so that peace and stability would reign.

According to him, the church places much emphasis on family values, and when there is peace and love in the family, every other situation will be put under control.