President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the rebuilding of communities destroyed by Fulani herdsmen in Benue State and other affected states in the country.

A committee presided over by the Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has been constituted and mandated to find ways of providing welfare and other needed facilities in these communities.

This was one of the highlights of the monthly National Economic Council (NEC) meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday and presided over by the Vice-President.

The Council was also briefed on the activities of the 10-man working group set up at its last meeting and made up the Vice-President as Chairman and nine state governors to proffer lasting solutions to the farmers/herdsmen conflict.

Prof. Osinbajo told the Council that the working group which has since met twice, formed a technical Sub-Committee, headed by Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.

It has the assignment of interfacing with relevant groups involved in the crisis with a view to arriving at lasting solutions.

In its recommendations, the Committee called for the use of military force to flush out bandits whose activities have been linked to the clashes.

It also called for active engagement with traditional and religious leaders to nurture peace in the communities.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom who was represented at the NEC meeting by his Deputy, Benson Abounu is a member of the working group as well as a member of the technical sub-committee.–The Nation