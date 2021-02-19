The Lagos State judicial panel hearing cases of police brutality on Friday, awarded compensation to some victims of police brutality the panel has heard their cases and found meritorious.

Some petitioners who received compensation of N10 million are Adebayo Abayomi for the extra judicial kiling of his mother, and Hannah Olugbodi for the being shot by a police officer among others.

Justice Doris Okuwobi (retrd) in her reccomendation also noted that erring officers who have commited these abuses are sanctioned.

Details later…