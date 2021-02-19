By Oboh Linus

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasarawa State Chapter, has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s leadership style of inclusiveness and peace-building.

The party said that the development strides of Sule’s administration had attracted several new members to the party as evident in the mass defection of prominent political opponents and their followers to the APC in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

This is contained in a communiqué issued to newsmen on Friday in Lafia by the state Publicity Secretary, Otaru Douglas, from an extraordinary executive meeting of the state working committee members of the party, Local Government Area Chairmen and their respective Secretaries.

According to the communiqué, the meeting was to appraise the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise to take an interim report from the various local government areas in a bid to strengthen the entire process.

The party noted that despite the shortage of some sensitive materials at polling units, the exercise in the state had been a huge success considering the massive turnout and the impressive support from stakeholders.

“Going forward, the party will improve measures to sustain the exercise while awaiting the distribution of additional materials from the national Secretariat for the continuation of the exercise,” the communique read.

APC expressed gratitude to its stakeholders across the local government areas for their tremendous support towards the success of the registration exercise in the state.

The party, therefore, encouraged its teeming members to be patient and keep faith in the process of building a virile and people-centred political party.

NAN