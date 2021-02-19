By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state is undeterred as he has said that any cow seen wandering the streets of Akure, will be arrested.

This is sequel to the ban he placed on night/open grazing in the state.

Akeredolu in an interview with Television Continental (TVC) News on Thursday, said: “We are banning open grazing. If I see a cow I will arrest it. They can’t move in Akure town. We wouldn’t allow it. It is not going to happen. We must put an end to it.”

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, says any cow seen on the streets of Akure will be arrested. He says the time to ban open grazing across the country is now! pic.twitter.com/Scxqv69hlh — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 18, 2021

It will be recalled that Akeredolu had in January said all Forest Reserves in the state are to be vacated by herdsmen within 7 days with effect from today, Monday 18th January 2021.

This announcement had caused a lot of uproar from different quarters as some people threw their weight behind him in support, while others tongue-lashed him.