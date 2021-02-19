By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Friday joined calls for release of all captives, including Leah Sharibu after three years of captivity by Boko Haram insurgents.

In a paragraph memo titled “Call for Release of Leah Sharibu”, Adeboye, gave some directives to the church pastors and parents of the church.

He directed the church pastors to intensify prayers for immediate release of the captives including the teenage captives, Leah Sharibu who is suffering her third year in captivity.

“I hereby again, call and direct all Pastors in The Redeemed Christian Church of God, all over the world, not to stop but to intensify their prayers for the release of Leah Sharibu.

“I also call on every parent, all over the world, to use whatever influence they have, to ensure that Leah Sharibu, as well as other children in captivity, is released,” Adeboye said.

He said: “We shall not relent in our prayers” for the captives including the school children that were abducted recently in Niger State by the fundamentals.”