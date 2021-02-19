No fewer than 21,000 people from Adamawa South Senatorial District have benefitted from a free medical treatment provided by a lawmaker.

Sen. Binos Yaroe disclosed this at the end of a four-day medical outreach in Mayo Belwa town, the headquarters of Mayo Belwa Local Government Area, on Friday.

The medical intervention was organised by Sen. Yaroe (PDP-Adamawa South) in collaboration with Soteria-Afrique rural care health initiative, an indigenous Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

The legislator said his major area of priority was to provide healthcare to the less privileged to improve their health conditions.

“So far, we have treated more than 21,000 people from nine local government areas in the Southern Zone.

“My joy and the important thing is that those people that needed medical help were able to get it for free,” he said.

Dr Talemoh Dah, Leader of the medical team and Director, Soteria-Afrique rural care health initiative, said they had attended to many patients within four days.

He noted that the most prevalent illness they recorded during the outreach includes eye-related ailments, hernia and ulcer cases as well as hypertension and malaria infections.

“We have seen over 5,000 people. In the eye section alone, we attended to about 600 cases, out of them we carry out 179 eye surgeries in the last four days, we also distributed 402 lenses,” Dah said.

Over 200 doctors and nurses from seven states carried out the surgeries.

The medical personnel were drawn from Lagos, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau and Benue States as well the FCT-Abuja.