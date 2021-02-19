Michael Adeshina

The immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has led a high-powered Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to meet with former Head of State, H.E. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.

The meeting took place at the house of the former Head of state in Minna.

According to Saraki, the visit is to continue engagements with influential leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The visit is also to plan ahead of the 2023 general elections as PDP plots to reclaim the control of governance from the All Progressives Congress.