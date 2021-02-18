Al Sadd manager, Xavi Hernandez, has said he dreams of becoming the Head Coach at Barcelona one day. He said this after Barcelona’s 4-1 thrashing in the Champions League by Paris-Saint Germain (PSG).

Speculations surrounding Ronald Koeman’s future with the Catalan club was intensified by Paris Saint-Germain mauling.

Koeman is seeing questions being asked of his future, especially with presidential elections also about to be held, and Xavi remains one of the strongest contenders for his job.

However, Xavi, who spent 17 years in Barcelona’s first team in his playing days, has said on FIFA’s official website: “Right now, I’m at Al Sadd and I’m doing well here. I’m at a big club in Asia, in Qatar. It’s the best team in Qatar.

“We will see what happens in the future. Everyone sees me as a Barcelona coach, and I really respect Barcelona and Koeman, the current head coach.

“I don’t want to hide the truth – of course I would like to be Barcelona’s head coach. I’ve said it many times.

“But I will always respect the presiding coach and the club.”