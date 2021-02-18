By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigeria’s Premier League Club, Wikki Tourists earlier on Thursday, announced that the team’s bus was gutted by fire, following a ghastly accident.

The club revealed this in a Facebook post saying that the team was travelling to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state for a match with Dakkada FC.

The accident happened at Hawan Kibo Road.

According to a witness report by Damala Ezekiel, the bus lost two tires before finally going up in flames

He wrote on his Twitter handle @Damalla33: “This Happened this Morning at Hawan Kibo on our way to Akwa Ibom for our match against Dakkada on Saturday. “We lost 2 tires b4 the Bus eventually caught Fire.

“Thank God for Delivering Us, no Life Was Lost, No One Was Injured. All Glory to God.

Secretary of the club, Abdullahi Ibrahim, also confirmed that no lives were lost. He said, however, kits of all players and belonging of other officials were burnt completely to ashes.

In another Facebook post by Wikki Tourists, the Plateau United FC team met them at the scene of the accident and sympathized with them over the accident. The General Manager of Plateau United also sent the club’s bus to convey Wikki Tourist team back to Bauchi.