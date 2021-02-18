The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has seen a huge boost of popularity in recent months as many have stepped into the octagon for a number of the biggest fights to be televised in the last 10 years, but with many from all other sports such as NBA players and boxers trying their hand at MMA it is fighters such as Usman that have become the face of the industry.

Here, we will be providing you with more insight into whether Kamaru Usman is the future of the sport.

Who is Kamaru Usman?

Kamaru Usman is a hugely talented UFC fighter from Nigeria and is perhaps one of the best in the Welterweight division at this moment in time.

With a huge track record of wins so far in his career and the potential to go further than ever before, this has many fans of the UFC, as well as, a number of his fans in Nigeria, excited for what is next for this young superstar.

What Is His Current Record In The UFC?

At the age of 33, the Nigerian fighter has made a number for himself with a 17-1-0 record over the course of his career.

With several title matches throughout 2019 and 2020, Usman continued to dominate, not only winning them but holding onto his welterweight title which he is still holding to this day.

Winning his fight against Jorge Masvidal just two days ago was a huge boost for the star that saw him through to a match against the Gilbert Burns.

Though this match may not seem like a difficult one, Burns is on a six-match winning streak making him perhaps one of the most challenging opponents that he has faced at this p0oint in his career.

The Impact On The Sports Betting Industry

Sports betting in Nigeria has been highly popular for several years now with the likes of boxing and football being hugely popular with those in not only physical locations but also online gambling as a result.

But with the result of Usman and several other amazing Nigerian sporting hopefuls as well as the success of the Olympic team sports betting has become highly popular.

With online bookmakers like LegalBetting all providing the opportunity to place a bet on the likes of Usman, this has been a saving grace for an industry that has suffered major losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though fight island in 2020 kept the UFC and the sports betting industry afloat at this unusual time, there has certainly been a significant shift in how people are spending their money and the platforms that they are using to do it.

But with many more sporting events returning to our screens and the Olympics just around the corner, this could be the boost that is needed for the industry to skyrocket.

Does Usman Have What It Takes To Come Out On Top

Based on the performance thus far, many fans think that Usman has what it takes to make it to the spot of undisputed champion and I must say we agree.

Not only does he have the stamina, but he also has the experience and technical ability to go all the way.

The Nigeran Nightmare as he is known in the UFC has rightfully earned the nickname and has proved time and time again that he is one of the strongest fighters in the sport.

In an interview with the BBC in 2019 he had this to say about his nickname: “It was the rightful nickname. I was the first one in the sport at this calibre, at this level, so when it was time to choose a nickname it was the only fitting one.”

It is this confidence, as well as, the sheer power behind his fighting skills that have seen him do so well in several matchups and is sure to carry him to new heights in terms of victories as he moves into the next stage of his career.

Whether you have been a fan of the UFC for a long time now or you are new to the world of mixed Marcial arts, Usman is a fighter that is definitely one to look out for in the future of the sport.