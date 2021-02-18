By Funmilola Olukomaiya
Famous Nollywood screen diva, Toyin Abraham has added another to her cap.
The multi-award-winning movie star on Thursday, Feb 18, bagged a new deal with popular hair brand, Cassie Hair.
Abraham took to her Instagram page to announce her latest deal as the brand ambassador for the hair brand.
She wrote: “🥰🥰IT IS OFFICIAL!!!!!!
Yes! You already know my all-time favorite hair brand…THE CASSIEHAIR BRAND! @cassie_hair
I am elated to start a beautiful new chapter as the BRAND AMBASSADOR to this wonderful brand. I am really excited about this one and I look forward to a great business relationship with them!
My People, show my all-time family great love! @cassie_hair 🥰❤️”
See her post below:
