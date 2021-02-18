Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, played host to Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode today.

The meeting was announced by Fani-Kayode, who added that it was fruitful and productive.

“I had a wonderful lunch and a very fruitful and productive meeting with my friend and brother Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) in his beautiful Ibadan home today. He is truly impressive and very passionate. May God be with him, his family, and his entire household,” Fani-Kayode stated.

See more photos from the meeting below: