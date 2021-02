By Muhammad Nasir

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Joint Committee on Religious Affairs, Judiciary and Human Rights at plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee Alhaji Abubakar Yabo (APC- Yabo), said that the committee consulted widely among stakeholders before arriving at its decisions.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the report after a voice vote by Speaker Aminu Achida who presided over the sitting.

NAN