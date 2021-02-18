The Police in Jigawa have confirmed the death of a seven-month-old baby boy and a 64-year-old man in a lone car accident that occurred along Hadejia-Gumel road, in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

The accident occurred at about 9.30 am on Thursday.

“Today, being Feb. 18, at about 9:30 a.m., there was a lone fatal motor vehicle accident along Hadejia-Gumel road, in Gumel LGA. The accident involved an ash colour Volkswagen bus (Sharon) with registration number JMT 153 YR, driven by one Auwalu Abdullahi, aged 35 of Ungogo LGA, Kano state.

“The accident occurred after the driver reached a point opposite JASCO office in Gumel, and the vehicle veered off the road, somersaulted before falling into a nearby ditch.

“And as a result, Usman Muhammad, aged 64, of Nguru LGA in Yobe state and an infant, one Muhammad Hamaza, a seven-month-old baby were lifeless,” the spokesman for the state Police Command, ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen, told newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

He explained that the police in the area quickly rushed the victims to the Gumel General Hospital where they were confirmed dead by a medical practitioner.

According to him, six other occupants of the vehicle, who sustained various degrees of injury, are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.