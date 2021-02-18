The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has reiterated the determination of the 9th House to succeed in its mandate of passing laws for good governance with the active participation of Nigerians in the process.

According to him, the only way to achieve this is for the House to ensure that resolutions and bills passed by it reflect the true yearnings of the people.

Speaker Gbajabiamila spoke on Thursday at plenary while declaring open an investigative hearing on unwholesome practices and abuse of power by the Leadership of Project Development Institute (PRODA) Enugu.

It was organized by the House Committee on Public Procurement.

He noted that the process of good governance could not be divorced from the full participation of the people.

Represented by the Chief Whip of the House, Rep. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, the Speaker expressed confidence that the day’s deliberations would lead to practical suggestions that would ensure that our laws are more reliable to protect the rights of Nigerian workers.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Nassir Ali Ahmed, said the investigation was to ensure a fair hearing for all the parties involved and to enable the House to make a decision from an informed position.

He stated that the responsibility of the House was to ensure that justice was not only done, but seen to have been done.

On his part, Rep. Henry Nwawuba, who sponsored the motion that led to the public hearing, assured that the committee would be thorough in its duty by producing a report that would put to an end the alleged intimidation at PRODA in particular and all public and private organizations where Nigerians were employed in the country.