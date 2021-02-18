By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Veteran Nigerian filmmaker, Chico Ejiro, was on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, honoured when his friends, family and Nollywood colleagues gathered together at the National Theatre, Lagos, for an industry night of tribute in his honour.

The ceremony was put together by the National Arts Theatre and Ejiro’s Nollywood colleagues.

Ejiro died on December 25, 2020, from a seizure at the age of 57.

He will be laid to rest in his family compound in Ozoro, Delta State on Saturday, February 20.

In attendance were Richard Mofe Damijo, Sammie Okposo, Fred Amata, Opa Williams, Segun Arinze, Zik Zulu Okafor, Mike Nliam, Fidelis Duker, Paul Obazele, Ada Ameh, Desmond Elliot, Tricia Eseigbe-Kerry, Keppy Ekpenyong and many others.

See some photos from the ceremony below.