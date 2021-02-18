The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension placed on Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu and six other lawmakers in July 2019.

PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan named the six lawmakers to include Mr Wole Oke; Ms Lynda Ikpeazu; Mr Anayo Edwin; Mr Gideon Gwani; Mr Toby Okechukwu and Mr Adekoya Addul-majid.

He said that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party lifted the suspension based on the recommendations of various committees constituted on issues relating to their suspension.

“The party charges the lawmakers to be loyal to the party and obey its directives in line with its constitution and vision of its founding fathers.

“In the same vein, the party maintains that it continues to recognize the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives as led by Rep. Kingsley Chinda,” he said.

He advised all lawmakers elected on the platform of the party to continue to participate in the activities of the Caucus.

Ologbondiyan urged the lawmakers to ensure a stronger and more viable opposition that speaks with one voice in the House.

He said that the party had directed its Harmonisation Committee led by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal to meet with PDP members in the House with a view to ensuring harmonious relationships among them.

PDP had in July 2019 suspended the seven lawmakers for anti-party activities, particularly their roles in the selection of the Minority Leadership in the House.