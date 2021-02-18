By Kazeem Ugbodaga

There is outrage and anger over Nigerian Army’s deployment of soldiers and helicopters in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State in search of camps occupied by the personnel of Eastern Security Network (ESN) linked with Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Unverified videos online show helicopters hovering round the town of Orlu, with bombs being dropped, with intermittent sporadic shootings being heard.

A statement from the Nigerian Army, posted on the verified twitter handle of Nigerian Government said: “The Nigerian Army, in line with its constitutional mandate, wishes to reassure the general public that troops in operational synergy with sister security agencies are in pursuit of the criminal elements in order to ensure safe return of the kidnapped victims.”

Several unverified comments on twitter suggested that the Nigerian Army is bombarding Orlu, with several people killed.

One of such comments is from former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, who said “The bombing & killing of innocent men, women & children in Orlu, Anambra state by soldiers of the Nig. Army is totally & completely unacceptable & I wholeheartedly condemn it. Shedding innocent blood is not the way forward & I call on the Nigerian Army to show restraint”

According to Oluyemi Fasipe “Why are they bombing Orlu while doing get-together parties with terrorists (bandits) in the north?”

Oluchi Christy said “Nigerian government deployed soldiers to Orlu to attack ESN and innocent Orlu Community, Imo State, but sent Northern Governors and Sheik Gumi to dialogue with Fulani terrorists and killer herdsmen.”

Ifa Funso stated that “Too obvious that Nigeria governments are behind Boko Haram, bandits and Fulani herdsmen. I don’t know how a sane government will channel their power more on innocent people in Orlu than the terrorists in Sambisa forest.”

Fadahunsi Olaoluwa tweeted, “More than 36hrs after a kidnap in Kagara, Niger State, the military is busy conducting airstrikes in Orlu, Imo State when they ought to be following after the kidnappers tail. Maybe there’s a direct flight to Kagara from Orlu.”

According to Aisha Yesufu, “What is this reports of Nigerian military dropping bombs in Orlu? Is that the Sambisa forest?”

The Nigerian government will go to any length to protect the terrorising fulani herdsmen at the expense of innocent lives in Orlu. The airstrikes in Orlu today is a fragrant disregard of human lives and properties.

It's funny how most people think that the Nigerian Army and ESN are exchanging fire in a 'Forest' in Orlu. If you have been to Orlu before, you will know that what the army is regarding as forests are the back yard of people's house. It is not like one sambisa. — WALTZ (@EduWaltzChuka) February 18, 2021

