By Oluwatope Lawanson

Rights activist, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has deemed Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as worthy of her position as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

He also described her as a dogged person.

Okei-Odumakin, the President of Women Arise Initiative and Convener, Nigerians Unite Against Terror, remarked in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

On February 15, the WTO members through the General Council agreed by consensus to select Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the organisation’s seventh Director-General.

Her appointment takes effect on March 1.

Okei-Odumakin, who congratulated Okonjo-Iweala on the appointment, described her as amazon and worthy ambassador.

“Our sister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is dogged.

“She is a worthy ambassador not only of her gender but also of her country and race.

“We do not doubt that she will brilliantly carry the torch at the World Trade Organisation, just as she did at the World Bank.

“We congratulate you, sister, and look forward to celebrating you all the way,” he said.

NAN