By Benson Michael

All is set for the return of popular singing competition show, Nigerian Idol.

The organizers of the show, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced that the sixth season of the show will start airing on March 14, 2021 on DStv and GOtv.

The announcement was made at a virtual media session today, February 18, to officially unveil plans for the season

Nigerian Idol Season 6 will premiere on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29 on Sunday, March 14 at 6pm with a special airing of the most memorable and entertaining moments from the auditions which took place late last year.

The main episodes will air weekly starting Sunday, March 28 at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family.

Speaking during the session, the Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho said, “This season of Nigerian Idol is like nothing you’ve ever seen. In line with our promise to always bring the best and most entertaining content to our customers, we have put together a show that we’re sure will have viewers on the edge of their seats. Nigerian Idol is famed for producing superstars and this season, we’re going even bigger – with the grand prize and with everything else. We can’t wait to show you all we have planned.”

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Africa Magic’s Channel Director added, “We believe that this season’s Nigerian Idol will produce a fresh crop of talent who will be well grounded to conquer both the local and global music scene. This year, we received over 3,600 entries and I thank our outstanding judges for painstakingly reviewing every participant to ensure we got the best from the pool of entries.”

Mba-Uzoukwu went on to say that the company is following strict COVID-19 guidelines and will implement the necessary safety measures including social distancing, wearing of masks and daily temperature checks for the duration of the show.

MultiChoice Nigeria had previously unveiled the legendary creative entrepreneur, Obi Asika, singer Seyi Shay and celebrity DJ Sose as the judges on this season of the show.

The mix of judges with distinct experiences and backgrounds is one the organisers say will bring a dynamism to the show that the contestants will undoubtedly benefit from. This season of the show will be hosted by popular media personality, IK Osakioduwa

Nigerian Idol season 6 is sponsored by Bigi and will air on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 starting March 14. Viewers can watch Nigerian Idol Season 6 via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Nigerian Idol will also be available in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Australia and 23 other countries via online streaming service, Showmax.

This is in addition to the series being available across Africa on the streaming service.